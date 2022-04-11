Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

ENRFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

