Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT at $20.20

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. 840,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $179.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claude Demby bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 875,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

