Analysts Set Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT at $94.36

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQGPF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

