Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target at $141.67

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

HPGLY stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $198.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.21.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

