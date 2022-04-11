Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $205.67

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $181.65. 6,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a one year low of $153.81 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

