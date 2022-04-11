Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:

4/8/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($144.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($157.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($150.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($137.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/29/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($137.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,100 ($119.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 72 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £108.58 ($142.40). 2,292,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,178. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($144.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £168.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,809.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,260.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,883.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

