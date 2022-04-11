Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:
- 4/8/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($144.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($157.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/6/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £115 ($150.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($137.70) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/29/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($137.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/17/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/14/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.70) price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($91.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,100 ($119.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Shares of AZN traded down GBX 72 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £108.58 ($142.40). 2,292,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,178. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($144.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £168.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,809.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,260.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,883.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.
