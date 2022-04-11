Analyzing Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Doximity and Nexters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 45.15 $50.21 million N/A N/A Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Doximity and Nexters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.31%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Nexters.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Doximity beats Nexters on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nexters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexters Inc. operates as a game development company worldwide. It also offers mobile games. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

