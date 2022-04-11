Analyzing Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nielsen and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 27.51% 18.79% 5.51% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nielsen and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 5 1 0 2.00 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nielsen presently has a consensus price target of $25.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.88%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and Net Savings Link’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.85 $963.00 million $2.67 10.39 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Nielsen beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms. It also offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. In addition, it offers consumer behavioral and transactional data. Nielsen Holdings plc provides marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Net Savings Link Company Profile (Get Rating)

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

