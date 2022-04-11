Analyzing Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perficient and Decision Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $761.03 million 4.83 $52.09 million $1.51 70.37 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Perficient has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.16, suggesting that its share price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 6.84% 24.49% 12.15% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perficient and Decision Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perficient presently has a consensus price target of $133.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

Perficient beats Decision Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio. It also provides blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, the company offers analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media and search, marketing automation research, SEO, and social media services; product development services, as well as a suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, energy and utilities, and life science markets. Perficient, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Decision Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

