Analyzing VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) & Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) and VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and VG Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidity Biosciences -1,265.38% -35.57% -32.36% VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and VG Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidity Biosciences $9.33 million 101.04 -$118.01 million ($2.84) -6.95 VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VG Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avidity Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avidity Biosciences and VG Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidity Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 VG Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 151.27%. Given Avidity Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avidity Biosciences is more favorable than VG Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avidity Biosciences beats VG Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage. It also offers Lumizyme therapy for Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About VG Life Sciences (Get Rating)

VG Life Sciences Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation. The company also provides metabolic disruption technology (MDT) compounds impede tumor cells that sensitize cancer cells to treatment by disrupting the metabolic strategies those cells use to survive; and Hydroxychloroquine, a MDT compound that can be used in combination with other cancer drugs for treating drug-resistant cancers. In addition, it offers targeted peptide technology (TPT), a technology that eliminates the subpopulation of pro-inflammatory immune cells and presents a possible treatment for autoimmune and infectious diseases. VG Life Sciences Inc. was formerly known as Viral Genetics Inc. and changed its name to VG Life Sciences Inc. in November 2012. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Barbara, California. VG Life Sciences Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feelux Co., Ltd.

