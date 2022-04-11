Anchor Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,349.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (ANCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.19 million and $6,349.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.