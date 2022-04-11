Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.57 ($72.05).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.