Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $25.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.