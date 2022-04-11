Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. The company's strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for major long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. Notably, the company expects to generate $1.5-$1.7 billion of free cash flow in 2022, suggesting a significant improvement from $849 million reported in 2021. It is targeting a capital return program of 25%-50% of free cash flows annually, beginning with the implementation of the share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. Also, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas price. Given these tailwinds, Antero Resources is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.23.

AR stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

