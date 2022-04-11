Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 898.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,606 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after acquiring an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 297,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 561,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 256,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.66. 17,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,622. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

