Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,554,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

