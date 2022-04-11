ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $30.61

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $31.32. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 42,020 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.00.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
