ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $30.61

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $31.32. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 42,020 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.00.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

