Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

ACHR opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,391,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

