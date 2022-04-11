Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

