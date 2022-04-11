Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Major Shareholder Sells $4,142,000.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 652,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 81,093 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

