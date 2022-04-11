Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.49. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

ARW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $109.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.33. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,533,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

