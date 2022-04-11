Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Truist Financial

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $143.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,533,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.