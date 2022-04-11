ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,820.91 ($50.11).

ASC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.89) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.69) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.52) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.90) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get ASOS alerts:

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.90), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,829,352.45).

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,541.80 ($20.22) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,821.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,269.82. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,514 ($72.31).

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.