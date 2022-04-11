Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AZPN opened at $165.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.06. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

