Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 46,238 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 169.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 135,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 75,960 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.