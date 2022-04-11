Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 9,022 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($203.28) to £140 ($183.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

FERG stock opened at $128.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.08.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.