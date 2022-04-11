Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

