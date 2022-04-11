Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 25,188 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 535,981 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTX opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.38. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CL King dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

