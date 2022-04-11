Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.56 Million Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 396.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,117 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.86% of EZCORP worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $9,231,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $730,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $459,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.87 on Monday. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $388.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

