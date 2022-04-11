Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.18 Million in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.55% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Fire Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Fire Group by 4,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $747.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

