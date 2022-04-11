Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Perrigo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $44,119,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

