Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Anthem by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $520.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.90. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.53 and a 52 week high of $526.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

