Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.97 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

