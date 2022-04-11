Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Associated Banc by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 880,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,333. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

