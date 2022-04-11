Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

