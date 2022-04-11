Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASUR opened at $6.52 on Monday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

