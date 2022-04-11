Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Down 5.6%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 1,607,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,788,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.55.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.368271 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.