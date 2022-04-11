Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will report $163.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.73 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $168.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $675.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $686.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $744.86 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $757.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 343,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,308. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.