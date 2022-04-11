Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.