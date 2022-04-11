AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.278 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

AT&T has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.