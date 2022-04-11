Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 536,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,276,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $228.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

