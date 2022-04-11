Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 722 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter.

HYD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.67. 927,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,589. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $56.46 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

