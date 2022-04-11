Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 140.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 164.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000.

CWEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,522,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $60.01.

