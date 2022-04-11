AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Sells $1,017,600.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,190.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,953.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,908.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,221.57. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American National Bank increased its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

