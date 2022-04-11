Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVVIY. UBS Group raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $482.50.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.66%.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

