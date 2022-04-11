Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.