Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.94

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

