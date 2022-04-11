Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €29.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.55 ($35.77).

EVK opened at €24.40 ($26.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.53. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($36.23).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

