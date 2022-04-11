Baader Bank Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.86 ($70.17).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €43.98 ($48.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.69 and a 200-day moving average of €52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($66.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.