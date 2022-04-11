Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Backblaze alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 24.00.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 8.75 and a 1-year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 18.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Backblaze (BLZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.